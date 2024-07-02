PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 350.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 137,294 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

