PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,085 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.80 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $46,360.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

