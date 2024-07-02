DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.8 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

DSDVF opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $229.76.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.