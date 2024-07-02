Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 67,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,951,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.