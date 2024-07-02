Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.