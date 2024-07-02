Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Altamira Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

