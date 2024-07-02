Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Expands By 28.1%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $672.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
