Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Brooge Energy Stock Performance
Brooge Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.66.
About Brooge Energy
