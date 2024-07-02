Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJP stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
