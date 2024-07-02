Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

