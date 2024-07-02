Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DSKIF opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

