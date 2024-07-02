19,789 Shares in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 71.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $598.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

