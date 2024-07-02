Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Stake Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMS opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.