PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,201 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phreesia by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,733.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,645. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

