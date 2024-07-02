PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1,410.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.00%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

