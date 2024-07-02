PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PNM opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.