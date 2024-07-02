Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE VVV opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

