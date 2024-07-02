Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

