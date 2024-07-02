PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

