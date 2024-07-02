Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

