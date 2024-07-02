Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $263,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

