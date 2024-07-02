Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,066,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

