Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after buying an additional 1,145,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $56,337,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,186,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,225 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

