Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

