17,575 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

