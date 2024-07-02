Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 134,015 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

HIW opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIW

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.