Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.