Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $316.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

