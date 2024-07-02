Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

