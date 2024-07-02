Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

