Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 463,096 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $224,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 216,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,246 shares of company stock valued at $267,499 over the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.