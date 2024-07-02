Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,156 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $227,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.