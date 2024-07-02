Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,989,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $229,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,376,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,015 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 193,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,395 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -187.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

