MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MillerKnoll worth $233,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

