Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 698,845 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $237,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Surgery Partners by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

