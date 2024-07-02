Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.31% of Vipshop worth $240,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Vipshop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.