Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,014 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,496,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of InvenTrust Properties worth $240,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $6,427,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

