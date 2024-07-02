Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $231,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 36,431 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.1 %

ALV opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

