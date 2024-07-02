Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.21% of Brinker International worth $233,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $3,849,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000.

Brinker International stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $76.02.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

