Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,713 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.23% of BOK Financial worth $235,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

