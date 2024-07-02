Vanguard Group Inc. Has $242.60 Million Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $242,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 405,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $16,775,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Schrödinger

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.