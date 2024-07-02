Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 53,208 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWU opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.