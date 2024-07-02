Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $102,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,458 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

