Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.16% of HUYA worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $16,189,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $960.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.64. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

