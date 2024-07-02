Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 386 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

