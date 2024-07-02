JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 16,277 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,520,891.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

