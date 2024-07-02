Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 52,329 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

