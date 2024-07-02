Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger Buys 410,848 Shares

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

