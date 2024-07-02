Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

HR stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.