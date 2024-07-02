Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,181 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $499.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $506.07.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.