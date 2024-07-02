GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 575.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.