Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.80 Million Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.36% of Caribou Biosciences worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRBU. Evercore ISI cut Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

